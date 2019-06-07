East Bridgewater eliminates Vineyarders from baseball tourney

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) baseball team’s stay in the postseason was unfortunately brief as host East Bridgewater rolled to a 7-0 win in an MIAA Division 3 South Sectional first round matchup on Thursday afternoon.

Vikings pitcher Liam LeVangie threw a complete game, two-hitter and pillaged Vineyard bats with 18 strikeouts. He also helped his cause at the plate with two hits and two RBIs.

Keaton Aliberti and Miles Sidoti had the Vineyard hits and Mike Habekost stole a base. Owen Bresnick pitched the first four innings, allowing four runs (three earned) and seven hits with two K’s and three walks. Jared Regan came on in relief and struck out three over two innings but the Vikings added three more unearned runs.

The fourth-seeded Vikings (16-3) advanced to take on No. 5 Sandwich on Monday, while the No. 13 Vineyarders ended their season at 12-9.