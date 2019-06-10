Condon takes two top-10 finishes In NE Track Championships

Vineyarder senior Mackenzie Condon ran to two top-10 New England regional finishes on Saturday at the 2019 New England Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Saco, Maine.

In her second visit to the New England championships, Condon finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles at 15.69 seconds, slightly faster than her time in 2018 when she also placed fifth in the event. On Saturday, Condon also competed in the 300-meter hurdles at 45.67, placing sixth in the New England region.

She was the sole representative of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) at the 2019 event. In 2018, now-fellow senior Nate Packer qualified in the shot put and was a whisker away at the all-state tournament last Saturday at Westfield State University from qualifying again this year.

Condon has qualified for the heptathlon at the U.S. national high school championships for the second consecutive year. She will travel to North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro this week for the New Balance Nationals, her final high school competitive meet.