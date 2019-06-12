Aurora Leigh LaPierre

Emily LaPierre and Benjamin LaPierre of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Aurora Leigh LaPierre, born on June 11, 2019, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Aurora weighed 9 pounds, 4.5 ounces.

Cole Adam Rebello

Guinevere Rebello and Adam Rebello of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Cole Adam Rebello, on May 31, 2019, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Cole weighed 9 pounds, 14.24 ounces.

Eloise Wren Geagan

Kristen Geagan and Jake Geagan of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Eloise Wren Geagan, on June 2, 2019, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Eloise weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Layla Ann Moore

Kurstin Moore and Dayce Moore of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Layla Ann Moore, on June 4, 2019, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Layla weighed 6 pounds, 5.8 ounces.

Robert Michael Sullivan

Jane Sullivan and Michael Sullivan of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Robert (“Bobby”) Michael Sullivan, on June 4, 2019, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Robert weighed 7 pounds, 15.9 ounces.

Quinlan Eric Gaffey

Julie Gaffey and David Gaffey of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Quinlan Eric Gaffey, on June 3, 2019, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Quinlan weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.