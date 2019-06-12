Aquinnah: Seriously summer

Summertime is getting serious in Aquinnah; that means that you will need a pass to go to Philbin Beach starting this Saturday, June 15. Passes will be sold from 9 am to noon at town hall today and tomorrow. As of press time, the schedule for the rest of the month had not been set. You can also download the application online and mail it in with a check, and then pick up your passes at town hall. Send the application to: Town of Aquinnah, Beach Permit Dept., 955 State Rd., Aquinnah, MA 02535. If you have any questions, please call Carolyn at 508-662-7337 or Juleann at 774-563-0666, or the Philbin Shed: 508-645-9555.

Joan LeLacheur is having an open house this Saturday at her studio at 42 Old South Rd. from 2 to 6 pm. Joanie will be selling her wampum jewelry; she has beautiful bracelets, earrings, and charms. If you can’t make it and would like to schedule an appointment, call Joanie at 508-645-9954.

The Aquinnah library is celebrating dads in style this weekend. Come to the library this Saturday for a barbecue on Father’s Day Eve, from 12 to 2 pm. You can bring the kids, and they can make a poster for Cad during Kids Craft from 11 am to 3 pm. The next book club will be on Thursday, June 20, at 3 pm, to discuss “Miracle Creek” by Angie Kim.

Even though it’s summer, Pathways Arts will be hosting a couple of events; the first one is this Saturday, June 15, at 2:45 pm at Waban Park in Oak Bluffs. The event is titled “Global Water Dances,” and will feature the music of Aquinnah’s Carol Vandal and the poetry of Susan Puciul. It will also feature the work of dancers from the Yard. The focus of the program is to bring awareness to local water issues through dance and music. Go to globalwaterdances.org for more information. Everyone is welcome to attend; there will be other performances happening simultaneously around the world.

There are many ways to get moving up-Island this summer. Bonnie Menton teaches yoga at town hall on Sundays at 8:30 am. On Mondays and Wednesdays, Neva Goldstein will be teaching vinyasa yoga classes at 9 am. Classes are $15 each. Neva is a teacher with 20 years of experience. Her classes are suitable for all levels, with a focus on alignment and breath. Neva is also available for private lessons, and she specializes in working with cancer patients and cancer survivors, and prenatal yoga. You can email her at yogineva@gmail.com.

Then there are the dance classes at the Yard. On Thursday, June 13, there will be Pilates with Kimberly Murry, and on Friday, June 14, jazz with Holly Jones. People are advised to wear warm layers (socks advised), ballet shoes, jazz shoes and bare feet are also fine. Stay hydrated and bring a water bottle. A single class is $15, or you can purchase a class card online at dancetheyard.org. Yoga at the Yard will start on June 29.

The Yard will present “what will we be like when we get there” this Thursday, June 13, and Saturday, June 15, at 7 pm at the Yard’s Nanon Theater. “what will we be like when we get there” is a multidisciplinary performance collaboration, with choreographer/dancer Joanna Kotze, dancer Omagbitse Omagbemi, visual artist Jonathan Allen, composer/musician Ryan Seaton, and lighting designer Kathy Kaufmann that combines movement, sound, and visual art in surprising, near-chaotic ways, and resonates with the social and political time we are living in now.

Monday, June 17, is Corinna Kaufman’s (a.k.a. Seaweed Lady’s) birthday. Welcome back to Lily and Putu Crowell, who traveled to Italy with the Charter School. Everyone had a wonderful time, which makes sense, since it is after all, Italy.

Happy Father’s Day to all the awesome dads of Aquinnah! Happy Father’s Day to C.J., Jed, Curtis, Peter, Jim N., Jim W., Adam, Mike, Jay B., Jay S., Taylor, Jimmy S., Jimmy B., Lang, Leigh, Jeffery, Jason, Jerry, Spa, Vern, Bruce I., Todd, Eddie, Phil, Steve, Bruce E., Shawn, Isaac, Hugh, Paul, Derrill, Jim V., Spencer, Darrin, Jay T., Eric, Nick, Len, Phil, Francis, Elliott, Frank, Patrick, Alan, Tom, Seth, Woody, Chip, Buddy, David, and Cully, and in loving memory of Luther and Ricky. My apologies to any dads that I forgot or don’t know.