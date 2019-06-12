Boys tennis beats ORR, advances to South final

1 of 7

The Division 3 South Sectional semifinal was a case of sweet redemption for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys tennis team. Last season, the Vineyarders lost, 3-2, to Old Rochester Regional (ORR) but this time around, second-seeded MV returned the favor and beat the No. 3 Bulldogs, 3-2, on a warm and humid Tuesday afternoon at the Ned Fennessy Courts in Oak Bluffs.

The Vineyarders (19-0), will take on No. 1 seed Dover-Sherborn (19-0) in the South final. The match is scheduled for Thursday at 4 pm at ORR in Mattapoisett but the weather forecast is bleak: heavy rain and thunderstorms. Friday is a likely alternative.

The hosts got off to a hot start. Second singles Max Potter defeated Geoff Noonan 6-0, 6-1 and third singles Eric Reubens made it 2-0 with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Jack Cadden. First doubles duo Spencer Pogue and Owen Favreau clinched the best-of-five series of matches by topping Joe Sheridan and Sam Wiggin 6-1, 6-3.

The Bulldogs, who finished the season at 18-2, still had some bite left in them and took the final pair of matches. Second doubles Emmett McQuade and Marc Pothier defeated David Krauthamer and Ben Belisle 6-1, 6-0 and first singles Ray Williams rallied to win a thriller over Chris Ferry 2-6, 6-4, 10-3 in a third set tie-breaker.

“It was a huge win for the team, especially since, last year, we lost to Old Rochester, 3-2.” Vineyard Co-Head Coach Ryan Sawyer said after the match. “[Last year] was heartbreaking because it was so close and we knew that it was going to be a battle again. Everyone played well under pressure and stepped up. It helped to have the home crowd supporting us, I think. They all came out and played really hard. I’m proud of them.”