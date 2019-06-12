Cape Cod 5 promotes Tim Brown to mortgage loan officer

Cape Cod 5 recently announced the promotion of Tim Brown to mortgage loan officer, serving Martha’s Vineyard. According to a press release, since he joined the bank in 2018, Brown has exhibited strong leadership and financial expertise in his role.

“Tim demonstrates great enthusiasm working with customers at all stages of their financial journeys,” said Dorothy Savarese, president and CEO of Cape Cod 5. “He has a deep understanding of all available options in order to help each borrower achieve their unique housing goals.”

Prior to joining Cape Cod 5, Brown served as a retail sales manager at a local bank overseeing employee management, training, development, and coaching. Earlier in his career, he served as a branch manager at a national bank, and a sales specialist for a regional bank. He studied business at Montgomery College in Germantown, Md., and has taken part in a number of management courses throughout his career.