Celebrate at ‘Sense of Wonder Creations’

The “Sense of Wonder Creations” 28th annual Spring Art Show takes place this weekend, Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15, from 1 to 5 pm. The event is held at the Sense of Wonder Creations Studio and grounds at 23 Grove Ave. in Vineyard Haven.

The art show celebration, party, and benefit for the Rhythm Uganda Orphanage is set for Saturday afternoon from 2 to 5 pm, according to Sense of Wonder’s Pam Benjamin. Godfrey Muwulya, the director of the orphanage and an extraordinary dancer, musician, and singer, will be there to play music, dance, and create some fun activities with anyone interested on Saturday.

Andy Herr and Rob Meyers’ band, the Pinkletinks, will also perform on Saturday from 2 to 5 pm. There will be lots of art materials, glue guns, fun projects, face painting, henna tattoos, games, balloon animals, friendly farm animals, a bake sale and drinks table, and much more. All of the funds collected will go to the Rhythm Uganda Orphanage in Namasuba Kikajjo, Uganda. Some of the art work will be for sale, and 50 percent of sales will go to the orphanage and 50 percent to the talented young artists.

The Sense of Wonder art students are ages 5 to 16, and have been working hard on their projects since October, Benjamin says.

“They have learned more three-dimensional drawing skills: shading, perspective, overlapping, positive and negative space,” she says. The students have been painting with watercolors, tempera, acrylics, dry pastels, oil pastels, and colored pencils. They’ve been learning about the basic elements of painting: color, tone, line, space, texture, and shape.

The students have made papier-mâché creations from real life and by using their imagination, as well as printmaking, masks, and mosaics. They have created handmade sculptures out of clay and worked on the potter’s wheel.

For more information about Sense of Wonder Creations, visit senseofwondercreations.org.