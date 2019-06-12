Data sought on Island food waste

Island Grown Initiative is currently conducting a food waste survey in connection with its food waste recycling efforts, already in action on the Island. Island Grown seeks to increase local food production, its and redirect food waste, and expand access to healthy food for all Islanders, according to its website.

The food waste survey aims to learn about Islanders’ opinions and behaviors around food waste at home, in an effort to establish the next steps in Island Grown Initiative’s plan to convert food waste into useful resources for the Island, according to information shared with The Times.

The survey is short, approximately three minutes, information will be kept confidential, and personal information will not be shared.

The survey can be found at bit.ly/IGIsurveyMV, and more information about current food waste recycling efforts can be found at bit.ly/IGIcompost.