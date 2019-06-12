Edgartown: Endings bring new beginnings

I’m sitting down to write tonight after scrolling through so many pictures of the high school graduation today. What a beautiful day for the celebration and parties that followed. It was picture-perfect weather to be in the Tabernacle, and the crisp blue sky and sunshine were a perfect backdrop for all the photos. Congratulations to all the graduates, and to the families, friends, and others who helped get them across that stage. I wish you bright, wonderful, exciting, and adventurous futures.

As I sat at a graduation party alone at a table this afternoon, Amelia having ditched me for a rousing game of cornhole with her friends, I had the best time just watching the kids play the game, talk, laugh, and just enjoy their time together. I guess there were eight or 10 of them over there. Some of them have been friends since they were tiny. Some have been friends only in high school. Some were friends back in the day, losing touch in elementary school and reconnecting in high school. It didn’t matter. What mattered is that they were having fun. The light reflected off their hair and sunglasses. Their laughter sailed over toward my table on the breeze. Their eyes sparkled bright with the fun and excitement of the day. They were young. And yet so grown up. So much time has passed, and yet, it was in the blink of an eye. I couldn’t help but see the babes that they were frolicking among the young men and women they’ve become. And with a hint of bittersweet, I sat in the joy of their lives and the futures they have ahead of them. I must have sat there alone for 20 minutes or more, just watching and enjoying the moment. The whole world is open to them. I hope they all grasp it with both hands and adventure forth into the great unknown.

As part of the Federated Church’s Community Partners program, Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard’s executive director, Tom Hallahan, will speak following the 10:30 am service on June 16th. Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard was founded in 1982, and was then, and remains now, one of the very few hospice services in the country that does not charge for any of its services. This is a free event, and all are welcome at 45 South Summer St., Edgartown. For more information, please call 508-627-4421, or email officefederatedchurchmv@gmail.com.

Happy birthday to Sarah Felix, who celebrated on June 10, Jen Passafiume on June 12, and Kara Thibodeau on June 14.

This is a week of events at school. Wednesday is Eighth Grade Recognition Day, where we present the outgoing eighth graders with scrolls written on by staff. We share memories, thoughts, and well wishes on each student’s scroll; they are then printed, rolled, and tied with a ribbon. We teachers get to request certain students to present these scrolls to, with a little speech about them. It’s a pretty amazing afternoon, and many a tear is shed. I expect to cry this year myself.

Thursday the eighth graders and the D.C. chaperones enjoy a little luncheon and reminisce about the trip, usually with a great deal of laughter.

All the events culminate on Friday evening, as the kids graduate at the Old Whaling Church at 5 pm. I will be sad to see these kids go. The week that we spend with them in D.C. is always such a memorable week, and it makes it harder to see them off when they graduate. This is a group of nice young kids. They are quiet for the most part, which can be challenging in the classroom. But out of the classroom, they were funny and spirited, and I will miss them.

School is out for the year at noon on June 18. Be on the lookout for kids everywhere from then on.

I guess that’s all for this week. I feel like I’m forgetting something, but that seems to be par for the course these days. Have a great week. Happy summer.