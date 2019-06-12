Girls Lax falls to Hanover, 19-10, in South semis

The record-setting run of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) girls varsity lacrosse team ended on Tuesday afternoon in a 19-10 loss to Hanover High School in the semifinals of the South Sectional Division 2 state tourney.

In a departure from past practice, the game was played at lower seed Hanover, rather than at a neutral site, the traditional venue for semifinal and final contests.

The top-seeded Vineyarders won their first two playoff games before losing to Hanover to finish the season at 19-2, tops in school history, according to Jo Douglas, interim head coach. “We’re all really proud of the way the girls played this year and what they accomplished,” Douglas said by phone from the ferry. At that moment the ferry’s bursar came on the PA in the background to say the same thing about the record-setting Vineyarders.

The only downer in the season was the suspension of the coaches Kurstin Moore and Bob Hayman for school practice policy infractions at the conclusion of the regular season. Douglas and junior varsity co-head coach Jenny Hart guided the Vineyarders through their playoff run.

Douglas described a nip and tuck affair in the early going with the Vineyarders jumping out to a 2-0 lead. Hanover tied them at 2-2 before MVRHS went out to a 3-2 lead. Hanover scored five unanswered goals to pull away. Later in the contest, MVRHS had a four-goal streak of its own but was unable to cut into the margin.

Abby Marchand had three goals to lead Vineyarder scoring, Addy Hayman had two goals and an assist, Louise McDonald, as scoring machine in the playoffs, added two goals, Skyla Harthcock had a pair, Alexis Condon had one goal and Lollie Bazahler had an assist. Freshman phenom goaltender Lila Mikos turned away 10 Hanover bids in goal.

Eight of the players on the 2019 squad graduated last week, creating a sizable hole, but Douglas sees help on the way. “Our junior varsity team was undefeated in Cape and Islands league play and lost only to Lexingron this season. And we have 16 kids from youth lacrosse coming in as freshman in September,” she said.

The girls lacrosse program, launched in 1996 by former coach Betsy Dripps has been a high-achieving program over the years, culminating with a school record for wins (19) and the quietly-accomplished scoring record by head Addy Hayman who heads off to Middlebury College with 537 points (312 goals and 225 assists) in her backpack.