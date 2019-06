Check out a reading by Dobby Gibson at the Chilmark library on Wednesday, June 19, from 5 to 6:30 pm. Gibson will read from his latest book of poetry, “Little Glass Planet,” alongside local poets Jill Jupen, Donald Nitchie, and Marlan Sigelman. Gibson is the author of “Polar,” which won the Alice James Award, and “It Becomes You,” which was shortlisted for the Believer Poetry award.