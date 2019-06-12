Newell – Reagan

Tom and Lisa Newell of Hardwick are pleased to announce the wedding of their daughter, Katherine Murphy Newell, to William Kirkpatrick Reagan Jr., son of Yolanda Tucker and William Reagan of Oak Bluffs. The marriage will take place on June 15, 2019, at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs.

Ms. Newell is a graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Mr. Reagan is a graduate of Westfield State University. The couple will reside in Plymouth.