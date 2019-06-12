Oak Bluffs: Celebrate good fortune

“The heart of a father is an assemblage of all the tenderest sentiments of nature.” A quote from Antoine François Prévost d’Exiles, as found in my favorite Old Farmer’s Almanac Calendar. Although it’s from an 18th century writer, that quote still holds true today. This Sunday, June 16, is Father’s Day. I know I still remember the many things my father taught me, not just by things he said but by the fine examples he always set. Many people are lucky enough to have fond memories of their father or the person who was their dad. How lucky we are. But then let us not forget the fathers who loved and still have their children in their lives. Because there cannot be one without the other. So child or father, please celebrate not only Sunday but every day, your good fortune.

Offshore Ale was hopping more than usual on Saturday last, as much as the Tisbury High School Class of 1958 could get things hopping. Gathered together to celebrate their high school memories were the following alumni, along with spouses: Al and Loretta Beaucaire Croft, Judy and Ted Mayhew, Bernice Lopes, Lesley Cottle, and Ann Bagley Hearn. The group was small but had a good time sharing stories.

Congratulations to Jack Law for being honored in the State House in Boston on June 5. Jack received the Portuguese Heritage Award, presented by Sen. Marc Pacheco and Rep. Antonio Cabral. Our own Island Rep. Dylan Fenandes nominated Jack for this honor. Congratulations, Jack. All your good works do not go unnoticed.

Have you always wanted to explore the Oak Grove Cemetery in Oak Bluffs, but perhaps hesitated to do so alone? Tom Dresser will lead a walking tour there on Saturday, June 15, at 10 am. Meet at the Oak Bluffs library, where the group will cross the street to view and discuss a number of historic gravestones. Anyone who is interested in joining in is welcome to participate, and there is no charge.

A reminder that the book drive at our Oak Bluffs library will be held this Saturday, June 15, from 1 to 3 pm. Donations of books in good condition will be gratefully accepted. Please mark your calendar for the annual Book Sale, which will be starting on July 18. Funds from these sales go toward supporting the many extra programs at the library we all enjoy throughout the year.

Tom Hallahan, executive director of Hospice, will be the speaker at the Federated Church as part of the Federated Church’s Community Partners program, on Sunday, June 16, following the 10:30 am church service. Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard was founded in 1982, and was then, and remains now, one of the very few hospice services in the country that does not charge for any of its services. Please come, and learn about these services, and ask any questions you may have. This is the 10th in a series of Federated Church Community Partners programs. This is a free event, and all are welcome at 45 South Summer St., Edgartown.

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society will be holding four weekly summer evenings of concerts starting on July 16. This is their 49th season of concerts, and tickets are on sale now. There is a preseason special ticket offer available until June 15 where you may purchase four tickets for $140. For more info or to purchase tickets, call 508-696-8055 or online at mvcms@vineyard.net. The first concert takes place on Monday, July 15, at 7:30 pm at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown.

Eighth grade parents and guardians are invited to an open house at MVRHS on Monday, June 17, at 6 pm. The meeting starts with a meet and greet with the high school staff at the Performing Arts Center. Then there will be three different presentations that will provide valuable information for students and parents, and help answer questions about the school you might have.

We send birthday smiles on our Flag Day, June 14th, to Jaime Young and Gerry Moriarity, Glen Field on the 15th, Davy Debettencourt on the 16th, Tony Lima, Sharon Mello, and Ann Merritt on the 19th, and Pam Swan and John O’Donnell on the 20th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.