REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: June 3 – 7, 2019

Edgartown

June 3, Laura Morsman Thorsen, Joseph Jenry Morsman IV, and Virginia Harrison Morsman sold 10 Shurtleff’s Way to EZ Pickins LLC for $2,300,000.

Oak Bluffs

June 3, Mildred Ann Merritt sold 14 Ryan’s Way to Scott D. Merritt for $699,000.

June 3, Dean H. Conrad and Richard W. Conrad sold 8 Pulpit Rock Rd. to Shane Tank and Kerrenjeet Tank for $698,000.

June 7, Robert C. Williams sold 8 Morgan Ave. to Jennifer Held for $470,000.

June 7, Joanne C. Ben David sold 1 Schoolhouse Village to Sandra Neia Paim Borges and Julian Borges for $650,000.

Tisbury

June 3, Carrington Mortgage Services LLC sold 43 Edgartown Rd. to Source Real Estate LLC for $435,000.

June 4, Phillip J. McAndrews sold 302 Greenwood Ave. to Valerie Dent and David Dent for $835,000.

June 6, Randall J. Essex and Christine J. Essex sold 27 Hatch Rd. to Elizabeth A. Paisner and Robert H. Paisner for $2,725,000.