Steven E. Ruley, 64, of Oak Bluffs, died on June 4, 2019.

Steven is survived by his former wife, Jayne Ruley of Port Charlotte, Fla., his son Ryan P. Ruley, and his wife Christine of Oak Bluffs, and by his daughter Shelly Mayhew and her husband Daniel of West Tisbury.

Services will be private, and a full obituary will appear at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Steven’s name can be made to the Visiting Nurse Association (check payable to Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation), P.O. Box 370, Hyannis, MA 02601, or to the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, P.O. Box 2101, Edgartown, MA 02557 (mvderby.com).

Arrangements are under the care of Chapman, Cole, and Gleason Funeral Home, Oak Bluffs.

For online guestbook and more information, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.