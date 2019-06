Polly Hill Arboretum grounds manager and arborist Ian Jochems will teach a class on the proper pruning methods for fruit trees on Tuesday, June 18, from 1 to 4 pm at Polly Hill. Growth control techniques will focus on apples, cherries, peaches, and pears. Participants will learn how trees set their buds, and what type of wood produces fruit. Bring work gloves and safety glasses. The arboretum provides the rest.

Cost is $45 for members and $60 for nonmembers.