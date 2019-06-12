Tisbury: Warm moments and memories

Heard on Main Street: Don’t be yourself — be someone nicer.

Friday, June 14, is Flag Day. At least I think it still is. Do you remember when we used to be so careful to fly the flag on our national holidays? It seems most of those holidays now are movable dates, and not always on the nearest Monday. My British cousin used to visit quite often. Then she would frequently comment about how so many Americans would put out the flag on a special holiday.

She suggested the Brits only had a flag to fly on Coronation Day or some royal event. I am sure we never flew the flag on Inauguration Day, no matter how you felt about the president. But it was always important on Memorial Day; now I have trouble knowing when it is. Do you fly the flag on the Glorious Fourth?

Sunday, June 16, is Father’s Day, which most dads will agree is perfect timing for the Island antique car show at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. I am not sure about the timing, but there is supposed to be a parade. For more, see ads in this paper.

Also on Sunday, June 16, Tom Hallahan of Hospice will be at coffee hour at 11 am following the service at the Federated Church. He will share some of the ways that Hospice can help Islanders at a time when most of us are not sure what to do.

What do you know about the deep blue sea? The Deep Sea covers more than 70 percent of the habitable space on Earth, yet is relatively unexplored. Would you believe that many more people have walked on the moon? Life in the deep sea is sparse, and to survive, all must withstand total darkness, extreme cold, and great pressure. Next Tuesday, June 18, at 7 pm at the Vineyard Haven library you can learn more from Carl O. Wirsen. He is the oceanographer emeritus at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

See some beautiful paintings by Elizabeth Whelan based on Island life in the off-season. She is trying to share the answer to that question. You know, “What’s it like on-Island in the winter?” This exhibit is on the lower level of our library through June.

I have been enjoying visits with former neighbors Iba Lent and Barbara Peckham. These ladies moved off the Island last year, much to my dismay. A piece of your world seems to go with certain people, so there is always a special place in your heart just waiting for them. Old friends often move back so easily into our lives. You almost seem to pick up the conversation just where you left off.

The Vineyard Committee on Hunger bake sale is under the linden tree on Saturday, June 15, from 10 am to 2 pm. This sale honors treasurer Elaine Eugster, who died last January. Baked goods feature cookies, breads, and muffins. Funds benefit the hungry, and you get something yummy to take home. Donations of cash or baked goods are accepted. Or you can mail a check payable to VCOH, P.O. Box 4685, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

I could get spoiled with the days as wonderful as last weekend. The weather was celebrating our high school graduates. Perhaps these kids have a magic spell to assure such a warm and sunny day for their big day. That is how spring ought to be, but Mother Nature never listens to me.

Now the cooler weather has me still thinking it’s May, but the Strawberry Festival is only a week away. We can enjoy all aspects of strawberry flavors on the lawn of the West Tisbury Congregational Church from 1 to 4 pm (or until the strawberries run out) on Saturday, June 22. Take your pick of sundaes, shortcakes, or smoothies with lots of whipped cream.

Do you know “How to Protect Yourself From Identity Theft”? Detective Max Sherman of the Tisbury Police Department will share some ideas on Wednesday, June 19, at 1 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center. You should know what to do.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Madeline Fisher, who notes that her Fisher Gallery on the Edgartown Road is open for the season. Happy birthday to J.B. Lamont and Fredrick Nash tomorrow. Wednesday belongs to Shunna Nute.

Heard on Main Street: In a world full of people who couldn’t care less, be someone who cares more.