Bummed Bruins brood with brews

The four-month-old championship drought in Boston will continue to grow after the Bruins lost game seven of the Stanley Cup finals against the St. Louis Blues at the TD Garden Wednesday night.

Tragedy and brooding gloom hung on the faces of Bruins fans watching the big game at Sharky’s, Lookout Tavern, and other watering holes around the Island as the Blues took away their championship dreams.

Bruins, Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox fans can take solace that it wasn’t the first — and it won’t be the last — game seven winner-take-all championship game for Boston sports.