Aw, shucks and other flavors to savor

Mother Nature was cranky but revelers lined up in rain, mist, and fog to attend the annual Taste of the Vineyard Gourmet Stroll Thursday night at the Dr. Daniel Fisher House in Edgartown. More than 75 vendors from the Black Dog Tavern to Lagunitas Brewing to Coca-Cola and Lambert’s Cove Inn offered amuse-bouches to nearly 1,000 party-goers who paid the $175 ticket price to attend the posh event.

“It’s really about family and community coming together around food and drink,” explained Paul Gaetly from Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pa. Sounds from the crowded dance floor echoed through the sprawling tents and attendees mixed and mingled with old and new friends alike. Glowing orbs and stars hung from the rafters and illuminated what has become an annual rite of passage for tourists and Islanders.

“The Taste,” as it is known, began as a small, potluck event in 1986 but has become the most important annual fundraiser for the Vineyard Trust, a 501 (c) (3) charitable organization that supports the preservation of historic landmark buildings and scenic landscapes ala the Flying Horses Carousel, Alley’s General Store, and the Old Whaling Church.