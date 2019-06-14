Boys tennis wins South Sectional title

Martha’s Vineyard and Dover-Sherborn met for the Division 3 South Sectional title in a battle of boys tennis unbeatens on Friday afternoon at Old Rochester Regional High School in Mattapoisett. Both teams came into the contest at 19-0, with the Vineyarders seeded second and Dover-Sherborn, winners of 80 consecutive regular season matches, seeded No. 1.

In the end, the South final was everything a 1 vs. 2 matchup should be. The Raiders took the two doubles matches but the Vineyarders swept all three singles matches to win 3-2 and advance to the state semifinals to play North champion Weston (14-5) on Monday at 3:30 pm at a site to be determined.

With the score tied at two matches apiece and players from both teams joining the fans in enthusiastic support, Vineyard first singles Chris Ferry and Dover-Sherborn’s Dan Pomahac played out a tense, entertaining match full of long rallies and solid ground strokes. Ferry took the first set, 7-5. The second set was even closer and ended in a tie-breaker with each player winning six games apiece. The players went back and forth throughout the extra session with Ferry outlasting Pomahac, 8-6. After Ferry won the decisive point of the decisive match, the Vineyard faithful erupted with cheers.

“His fellow Vineyarders gave Chris the support he needed to loosen him up and it was fun to watch,” Vineyard co-head coach Tony Omer said.

The Raiders put the first point on the board by winning at second doubles as Ben Cherney and John Zavras defeated Luke Nivala and David Krauthamer 6-1, 6-0. The Vineyarders responded with two dominant wins. Max Potter served up a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Jamie Hackney at second singles and Eric Reubens downed Cam Moghaddam at third singles, 6-3, 6-0.

The Raiders fought back and tied the score with senior duo Chris Geremia and Dan Elman winning a hard-earned 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 decision over Vineyarders Owen Favreau and Spencer Pogue.

From there, the spotlight focused on Ferry and Pomahac, who responded with grit and skill. “Chris outlasted an opponent with a very similar skill set,” Coach Omer said. “Dan was a very strong player, but Chris wore him down. [Dover-Sherborn] had a very strong and even team. They were strong at every position. It was our strength at singles that did it. We won all three singles matches. Max and Eric were dominant in their matches. It was the most difficult match of the season and, as a consequence, the most exciting.”