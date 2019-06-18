Plastic Free MV peddles ban in Edgartown

The kid-posse from Plastic Free MV went before Edgartown selectmen Monday afternoon to promote a ban of soda and water bottles of 34 ounces and under. The young advocates of Plastic Free MV swept the up-Island towns, scoring a hat trick of bans commencing with West Tisbury’s, which may have been the first of its kind in North America. They’ve now pitched the selectmen of the three down-Island towns and in the case of Oak Bluffs and Tisbury found receptive boards that asked for more information and ramped up community outreach.

Quinlan Slavin of Chilmark gave a brief description of the proposed ban to the selectmen.

Selectman Art Smadbeck thanked Plastic Free MV for coming and asked them to set a meeting with the Edgartown Board of Trade. Smadbeck said the board would put the ban on next year’s town meeting warrant. He suggested Plastic Free MV report back to the selectmen after conferring with the Edgartown Board of Trade.

In Edgartown, selectman Michael Donaroma said, the ban may constitute a zoning change and therefore may necessitate review by the planning board. He said a hearing would perhaps be convened.

As a whole the board wished the kids assembled before them well.

“So good luck,” Smadbeck said.