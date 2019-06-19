Academic honors

Dean’s list

Amber M. Medeiros, of West Tisbury, at Dean College.

Cory R. Medeiros, of West Tisbury, at Dean College.

2019 Tisbury School Recognition Day and Graduation

Jeffrey T. Goodale Memorial Award: Greta Milne, grade 5

Dorothy Larkosh Roberts Award: Avery Mulvey and Louisiana White, grade 6

Rose Anthony Award for Achievement in Literary Arts: Katherine Ogden, grade 7

Eighth Grade Awards

Kerry Alley Humanitarian Award: Kayla Dow

Eugene W. Baer Creative Arts Award: Alana Nevin

James Norton Technology Award: Anya Kisselgof

Maurice Bresnahan School Service Award: Nikola Nikolov

Fred Glodis Science Award: Anya Kisselgof

Michael Ovios Golden Hammer Award: Andressa Da Trindade

Twenty-nine students graduated from the Tisbury School on Wednesday, June 12. During graduation, the Principal’s Award was given to one outstanding eighth grader. This year’s recipient was Linus Munn. The following retirees were also recognized during graduation: Michael Cohen, Brenda Dimovich, Nancy Jephcote, and Alice Robinson.