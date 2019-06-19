Bridge Results

At the June 3, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, 10 tables were in play. First place in the North-sSouth direction went to Carol Whitmarsh and Deirdre Ling, followed by Bea Phear and Mollie Whalen in second, Rich Peia and John O’Keefe in third, and Gerry Averill and Diana Dozier in fourth place. In the East-West direction, Lolly Hand and Diane Drake finished first, followed by Joan Attianesa and Karen Sullivan in second, Vicki Bologna and Jane Haley in third, and Pat Devaney and Barbara Pigott in fourth.

Eleven tables were in play at the June 10 game of the Edgartown Bridge Club. First place in the North-South direction went to Dave Donald and Barbara Silk, followed by Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in second, Rich Peia and John O’Keefe in third, and Ann and Larry Ruff in fourth place. In the East-West direction, Diana Dozier and Gerry Averill finished first, followed by Julia Burgess and Duncan Walton in second, Cyndee Dennehy and Joanne Lachowitz in third, and Lolly Hand and Diane Drake in fourth.

At the June 4, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, nine pairs competed. First place went to Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear, followed by Deirdre Ling and Carol Whitmarsh in second, John O’Keefe and David Donald in third, and Barbara Silk and Gerry Averill in fourth place.

At the June 11 game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club, nine pairs competed. First place went to Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear, followed by Diana Dozier and Joan Perrine in second, Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in third, and John O’Keefe and Barbara Silk in fourth place.

And at the June 6, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, nine pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Rich Peia and John O’Keefe, followed by Bari Boyer and Carol Whitmarsh in second, Dave Donald and Deirdre Ling in third, and Barbara Silk and Bea Phear in fourth place.

Finally, at the June 13 game of the Island Bridge Club, 11 pairs competed. First place went to Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh, followed by Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in second, Mollie Whalen and Bari Boyer in third, Gerry Averill and Caroline Bauman in fourth, and Rich Peia and John O’Keefe in fifth place.