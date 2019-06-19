Human rights film premiere at Film Center

The M.V. Film Center will premiere the English version of “Inviolable — The Fight for Human Rights” with a Q and A with director Angela Andersen on Wednesday, June 26, at 7:30 pm.

The documentary first aired in Germany and France last December, and has been nominated for best documentary in Europe. It’s played at several film festivals around the U.S. and was released around the anniversary of the U.N. Declaration of Human Rights.

The images in the film are vivid, and allow viewers to meet people all over the world who are working for human rights — a nurse in Africa, a student in Hong Kong, and an environmentalist in Central America are just a few of the people giving everyone else hope for the future.

For tickets, visit mvfilmsociety.com.