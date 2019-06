James H. Brownlow, 85, of North Haven, Conn., and summer resident on Hines Point in Vineyard Haven, died on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He was the husband of Allison (Dwyer) Brownlow.

Jim’s funeral service is pending, and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.