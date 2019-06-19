Martha’s Vineyard Bank announces its 2019 Essay Contest winners

Martha’s Vineyard Bank announced its 2019 Essay Contest winners. The contest honored National Teach Children to Save Day on April 12, and is part of Martha’s Vineyard Bank’s Economic Education Campaign.

According to a press release, the first-place $200 prize went to Tobias Russell Schaeffer, seventh grader at the Edgartown School; the second-place $100 prize went to Agata Rodrigues, sixth grader at the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School; and the third-place $50 prize went to Grace Bennett-Rock, fifth grader at the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School.

There was a ceremony at the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Main Street Edgartown branch on May 30, to award the prize money, and the children’s parents and school principals were in attendance. Prizes were given out by James Anthony, president and CEO of Martha’s Vineyard Bank.

The contest was open to any fifth, sixth or seventh grade student on Martha’s Vineyard or in Falmouth enrolled in the Edgartown School, homeschooling, Oak Bluffs School, Chilmark School, Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School, Tisbury School, West Tisbury School, Morse Pond Middle School, or Lawrence Junior High School.

The children wrote about the following thought-provoking question: “Imagine you had the opportunity to provide a family with all its basic financial needs for one year. What would you include in a family budget? Give your reasons for why these things would be important. In your conclusion, explain how a bank could assist a family in reaching this budget for important items.”

“All of us at Martha’s Vineyard Bank were thrilled to receive so many high-quality entries for the competition, and we were honored to sponsor this worthwhile educational opportunity,” said Patti Leighton, community relations director at Martha’s Vineyard Bank.