MVCS gets state grant

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) in Oak Bluffs is one of eight Massachusetts organizations that will receive part of a $500,000 grant to treat young victims of trauma. MVCS is receiving $26,106, according to a spokesman for Attorney General Maura Healey.

Healey announced the Trauma-Informed Care for Young Children Grant Program on Wednesday as a way to “meet the growing need for training to support trauma-informed care for our youngest learners.”

“Young children who have experienced trauma need special support from childcare and early education providers,” said Healey.

MVCS offers a variety of services, including child and adult counseling, domestic and sexual assault counseling, mental health services, and veteran services. This grant will boost their efforts to provide care to youth who have experienced any type of violence, separation from caregivers, or stress due to poverty or addiction.