Not enough hospital signs

To the Editor:

I cannot understand the signage directing people from up-Island to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

If you’re driving from Aquinnah/Chilmark via South Road, there’s an “H” sign at the Triangle in West Tisbury directing you onto West Tisbury–Edgartown Road, then nothing all the way to Edgartown — most notably, nothing at the junction of Barnes Road.

If you are driving from Edgartown, there’s an “H” sign directing you onto Barnes Road in the right direction, but nothing at the roundabout, nothing until you get to County Road in Oak Bluffs.

There’s also no “H” sign directing people coming out of the airport; one might be useful for non-EMS drivers in an emergency.

It seems obvious that if “H” signs are to be of any use, they should be consistent and complete. I have reported this concern to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and to the Edgartown Highway Department, but so far there has been no action.

Peter Cook

Chilmark