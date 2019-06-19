Oak Bluffs: Don’t stop reading, kids

The summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year and the first day of summer, is tomorrow, June 21. What will we do with this longest day? We can celebrate the late sunset or bemoan the fact that it also means that our daylight hours will begin to grow a mite shorter. Let us enjoy the start of this summer, and the fresh new look of gardens, trees, shrubs, and even our town, where stores and buildings have been refurbished or renovated to present a beautiful face for the start of our summer season.

Our town will celebrate the solstice with the annual Harborfest on Saturday, June 22. This daylong fun event takes place along the Oak Bluffs Harbor, and for your enjoyment, there will be music, food, many vendor booths, and good fun.

Tuesday was the final day of school for Island students, so now they are going to be biking, walking, or enjoying the start of their summer, so please be aware that many kids will be thinking of fun instead of safety.

Just because it is summer, don’t stop reading, kids. Our Oak Bluffs library has a Summer Reading Log program. Write down the title of your book and record how many minutes you read. Every three hours of reading, bring this log back to the library to collect a summer reading prize. When you have reached nine hours, you will have completed the summer reading program, but keep on reading anyway.

There will be free nutritious lunches served this summer from July 8 through August 16. All are welcome to come to the following sites for a delicious free lunch: West Tisbury library on Tuesdays and Fridays from noon to 1 pm, Oak Bluffs library on Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 1 pm, and the Family Center on Mondays and Thursdays from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. For more information, call 508-887-9062.

Island Grown Initiative is hiring 11- to 14-year-olds to help with trash, recycling, and food waste at the Ag Fair, August 15 through the 18th. Shifts are 3 to 4 hours each, at $ 6 per hour plus free entry to the fair on the days you are working, and a Green Team Fair T shirt. To learn more or to sign up, email Avery@igimv.org, or call 508-687-9062.

Strawberry Festival time at the West Tisbury Congregational Church: Come join your friends on Saturday, June 22, and enjoy the many offerings of this annual festival, which include: strawberry shortcake with whipped cream, strawberries and ice cream, and strawberry smoothies. And if you would like to, pick up something from the vintage jewelry table and relax on the church lawn with lemonade sold by the Sunday school kids, while you listen to local musicians. All proceeds of this fundraiser help support the historic church and our Island community.

We send birthday smiles to my grandson Jeremy Alley-Tarter on June 21, Paula O’Conner on the 22nd, and Jay Schofield on June 23.

Enjoy your week. Peace.