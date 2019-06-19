REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: June 10 – 14, 2019

Aquinnah

June 12, Macdonald T. Haskell sold 1 Driftwood Ln. to Patrick R. Sherbrooke and Katherine A. Sherbrooke for $1,605,000.

Chilmark

June 14, Ghee House LLC sold a portion of 81 Gosnold’s Way to Aaron M. Brown and Lindsay A. Brown for $25,505.

Edgartown

June 10, MV Land & Sea Inc. sold 9 Prada’s Way to Arch Building & Home Development LLC for $685,000.

June 10, Eleanor A. Corfield, trustee of the David B. & Eleanor A. Corfield 2004 Revocable Trust, sold 14 Bold Meadow Rd. to Raymond Yu and Ruth C. Wong-Liang for $1,250,000.

June 12, Kevin D. Ryan and Joanne P. Ryan sold 1 Saddle Club Rd. to Khalid Dore for $675,000.

June 12, Richard I. Colter Jr. and Deborah T. Colter sold 32 Bold Meadow Rd. to Joyce A. Salvo and Christopher D. Salvo for $1,200,000.

June 13, Robert S. Anderson sold 11 Duncan Close to Gregory J. Dumark and Ellen Cho for $827,500.

June 14, Scott E. Boynton sold 107 Washque Ave. to RT Enterprises LLC for $2,810,000.

June 14, Joseph Kelley and Karen Kelley sold 76 Schoolhouse Rd. to 76 Schoolhouse Road LLC for $634,000.

June 14, Patti B. Silver and Steven A. Silver, trustees of the Patti B. Silver Trust, sold Unit F2, 495 Katama Rd., to Karen M. Brandvold and Paal B. Brandvold for $965,000.

Oak Bluffs

June 13, Janet E. Scatton Berry, a.k.a. Jane E. Scatton-Berry, a.k.a. Janet E. Scatton and Diane Ruth Figueiredo sold 6 Barling Ave. to Janet E. Scatton-Berry for $180,000.

Tisbury

June 10, Harold Joseph Doebler and Marie Iselin Doebler sold 33 West Sound Ln. to Sarah C. Doebler for $1,130,000.

June 10, Thomas Matthew Barrie and Jeffrey Carl Barrie, trustees of the Eleanor C. Barrie Trust, sold 99 Fuller Rd. to Elizabeth Seitz and Jorge Abellas-Martin for $890,000.

June 14, Cindy Anderson, a.k.a. Cynthia L. Anderson, individually and as trustee of the Revocable Trust Agreement of Cynthia L. Anderson and Elizabeth Rose, individually and as Trustee of the Elizabeth Rose Family Trust, sold 78 Hines Point Rd. to Matthew Joseph Cosby and Kelsey Anne Cosby for $3,150,000.

West Tisbury

June 14, Nathaniel P. Morgan and Lauren E. Morgan sold 80 Oak Lane to Matthew Michael Greenfield and Laurence Hilary Dumortier for $1,485,000.