Services for Jane W. Shelley

A funeral Mass for Jane W. Shelley, 93, who died April 22, 2019, will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 9:30 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Oak Bluffs, celebrated by the Rev. Michael Nagle.

Jane was predeceased by her husband, Henry C. Shelley, and is survived by her four children, Henry Jr., Mary Elizabeth, Frank, and Mark, their spouses, and eight grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Elizabeth Deyo, of North Andover.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, 111 Edgartown Road, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.