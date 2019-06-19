Sharks win Saturday night thriller at the Tank, drop two on road

1 of 4

Matt Chamberlain slugged a three-run homer to right in the bottom of the eighth inning, lifting the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks to an 8-7 win over the Mystic Schooners at the Shark Tank in Oak Bluffs on Saturday night.

Chamberlain’s blast answered Terry Bowen’s grand slam for Mystic in the top half of the inning as the Schooners fought back from an early 5-0 hole to take a 7-5 lead.

The Sharks jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Collin Shapiro walked and scored on a balk, Anthony Videtto singled to score Kai Nelson and Jackson Raper knocked in Videtto with another single.

MV added two more in the fourth on a two-run single by Chamberlain, who finished the night with five RBIs. Kai Nelson was 3 for 4 with three runs scored.

Sharks starter Austin Peterson kept the Schooner bats quiet through six scoreless innings of work, striking out three and walking none. Hunter Harris pitched the seventh inning, Chris Stefl worked the eighth, picking up the win and Nate Tellier closed the door in the ninth.

The Sharks took to the road on Monday and Tuesday, losing 7-6 at North Adams and 6-2 to the Vermont Mountaineers in Montpelier.

Ryan Hogan stroked a two-RBI single in the loss to the SteepleCats on Monday night, while Nick Raposo and Brady Slavens knocked in a run apiece and Anthony Videtto had a pair of singles in Vermont.