Spare Windemere

To the Editor:

Belatedly reading of the helpful hospital forum at the Hebrew Center, I did not like to see the phrase “the slow death of Windemere nursing home” in the writer’s first sentence.

Windemere is an essential facility for numerous families here. More than 20 music lovers (not half of the residents) came to listen to a piano player like me for an hour playing “old favorites,” and a great variety of activities take place every day, arranged by energetic Betsey Burmeister. The “death” of Windemere had better be very slow indeed.

Leigh Smith

Vineyard Haven