On Mondays at 6:30 pm in July and August, the West Tisbury library will be offering a free movie night. According to a press release, a family-friendly (PG-rated) film will be screened in the community room, and a teen movie (PG-13) will be screened in the young adult room. These movies are a selection of family favorites and new releases. Check our website for titles.

Popcorn will be served. Free and open to the public. Children under 10 must be accompanied by a mature caregiver.