Tisbury: It is up to you

Call or email shellfish constable Danielle Ewart, 774-563-1279 or dewart@tisburyma.gov, to take part in the Family Shellfishing Day at the Lagoon Pond boat launch on Saturday, June 22, beginning at 9 am. It is free, but registration is required.

Learn how to avoid ticks on Saturday, June 22, at 10 am at the Vineyard Haven library. I am always sure I have missed one. They seem more often to be found along dirt roads, lurking on grasses at the height of auto exhaust pipes.

On Saturday afternoon, June 22, from 1 to 4, or until the strawberries run out, enjoy strawberry shortcake, strawberries and ice cream, and strawberry smoothies at the West Tisbury Church. You can also buy delicious baked goods and a selection from the Vintage Jewelry Table. Then relax on the church lawn with lemonade sold by the kids and listen to local musicians. All proceeds help support the historic church and our Island community.

It is up to you to help if you want your town to be the best. Tisbury needs volunteers for town committees. People are needed for the town beautification committee, Community Preservation committee, conservation commission, and Council on Aging. Perhaps you’d rather sign up to be on the new Tisbury housing committee or short-term rental task force, or the picnic committee, Tisbury municipal housing trust, or the William Street Historic District. There is something for everyone.

And there is more: You could offer to help on the Dukes County Healthcare Access Oversight Board, embarkation committee, energy committee, M.V. Shellfish Group, Land Bank advisory board, and Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council. Whatever you choose, send a letter of interest to the Board of Selectmen, PO Box 1239, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or email it to pbennett@tisburyma.gov.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum is holding a grand opening from 10 am to 2 pm on Sunday, June 23. Free and open to all, rain or shine, with games for kids and music and raffle prizes. But there is absolutely no parking. Shuttle service from the high school is free. No neighborhood parking allowed.

Carol Flick came from her home in Chicago to be with her friend Nancy Hall. They met at a wonderful summer class at Oxford in England, some years ago. I was lucky enough to meet Carol, who enjoys exploring the Island while visiting with her friend.

Starting next Tuesday, June 25, at 12:30 pm in the YMCA teen center, you can try Chair Yoga for an hour on Tuesdays and Thursdays with instructor Doreen.

Learn whatever there is to know about the “Secret Lives of Black Racer Snakes” at the Vineyard Haven lLibrary at 7 pm on Tuesday, June 25. Did you know how big these can be? When my kids were small, we woke one morning to see one draped over the sandbox, all the way across, and out the other side. This time you will learn about these and other local snakes, and how to help all snakes thrive on the Island.

The M.V. Institute for Creative Writing and the Vineyard Haven library present a free evening with three renowned writers in conversation on Wednesday, June 26, at 6 pm. Enjoy authors Rose Styron, Philip Weinstein, and Alexander Weinstein at the Cornell Theater. Doors open at 5:30 pm.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Laura Kimball today. Carly Simon shares her birthday with Jack O’Callaghan on Tuesday. Wish the best on Wednesday to Nancy Cryer.

