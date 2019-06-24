James W. Luce died at Cape Cod Hospital on May 23, 2019. He was born in Oak Bluffs and grew up on the Luces’ Farm, which is now Farm Neck.

James is survived by his two children, Jennifer and James, Jr., his granddaughter, Deana, his brothers, Clyde, Robert, David, and Daniel, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Clyde and Agnes Luce, and his brother Donald.

James enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Bruins’ games, getting very loud at times, but that was OK! Jimmy, you are now at peace; we miss and love you!

There will be a private family service at a future date.