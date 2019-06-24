Memorial and celebration of Dee Moyer

A memorial and celebration of the life of Dee Moyer will be held on Sunday, June 30, from 3 to 5 pm at Arrowhead Farm on Indian Hill Road. Dee died on Dec. 19, 2018, at her home in West Tisbury.

Dee lived on the Vineyard for over 40 years. She was the second manager of the Black Dog Restaurant soon after it opened in 1971. Dee started an employment agency with offices on Coastwise Wharf, and finally discovered real estate, which would become her work and passion. She worked for both Century 21 and Wallace & Co.

All are welcome to join her son Paul Moyer and her family and friends at the celebration of her life.