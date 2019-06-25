John Blanchon (“Doc”), 86, of West Yarmouth died on Father’s Day, June 16, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was the beloved husband of Lorraine (DeFrates) for 62 years.

Born in Quincy, Doc spent his youth living in Hingham, and graduated from Hingham High School in 1951. He attended Bridgewater Teachers College, where he played baseball, basketball, and soccer, and was captain of the latter two sports. He was a member of the initial class of the Bridgewater Athletic Hall of Fame. In 1956, he and Lorraine graduated from BTC, and were married the same year at the Edgartown Federated Church.

After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Doc began his teaching career. He received his master’s degree from Northeastern University in school administration. He went on to teach social studies at Sharon High School, and coached many successful soccer teams. He retired in 1994 as principal of Sharon High School.

Before relocating to Cape Cod, Doc and Lorraine and their four children resided in Foxboro. When the children were young, they spent time every summer at Old Silver Beach, Falmouth, as well as Edgartown, Martha’s Vineyard, Lorraine’s hometown.

Travel was something the family enjoyed, taking many trips, including a cross-country road trip. Once the children all finished college and Doc and Lorraine became empty nesters, they enjoyed time each winter on Anna Maria Island, Fla. They also traveled abroad to most of the countries in Western and Central Europe, especially enjoying a cruise on the Danube River.

Doc was a man of deep faith. He loved God, his Father, and Jesus, his beloved Savior, with his heart, soul, and mind. For many years he attended Bethany Congregational Church in Foxboro, and later, on Cape Cod, he attended Osterville Baptist Church. Doc and Lorraine enjoyed a trip to Israel where they walked in many of the places where Jesus preached.

All who knew Doc knew he was a selfless man and good friend, always helping others — especially those who were in need. Many students at Sharon High School were recipients of his concern and kindness.

Besides his devoted wife, Doc is survived by his loving children, daughter, Bonnie McGrath and her husband Gerard of Tyngsboro, and son, Donald Blanchon and wife, Sarah of Washington, D.C.; and daughter-in-law, Dolores Boogdanian of Boston. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, whom he adored and was proud of, Anna, Samuel and Joseph McGrath, and Ella and Josephine Blanchon. He is also survived by several nephews and cousins. Doc was predeceased by two sons, John and Robert Blanchon.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, June 20, in the Osterville Baptist Church. A reception followed in Fellowship Hall. Interment was private.