Lucky to have Martha’s Vineyard Hospital

To the Editor:

So often we pine for the “good old days,” but the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital we have today is not the hospital of 25 years ago — and that is good!

On Friday night, I presented to the emergency room at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, and as quickly as could be imagined, my medical problem was solved. That’s right — evaluated, operated on, and recovered, within a few hours.

I had an “acute abdomen” due to an ugly appendix. Surgeon Pieter Pil, M.D., diagnosed, coordinated, and skillfully performed the necessary surgery. He personifies the surgeon you want to see when you stare up from the hospital stretcher: at once confident, professional, and personal.

But that’s not all. Everyone added to my “superb hospital experience” (although that sounds like an oxymoron, it is not).

In the emergency room, Dr. Viera and nurses Nancy and Natalie were exemplary. Tony in radiology made my exam almost delightful. OR Nurse Saul is whom I saw just before and after surgery, and his demeanor was as comforting as any intravenous medication.

But the postoperative nursing care was unimaginably superb. Nurses Jayme and Emily exemplify professional and personal care. They are more than angels because they are real. Each knew from experience and intuitively how to help me deal with all aspects of my recovery. They made discharge “such sweet sorrow.”

I cannot end my tale without giving credit to Karen Casper, M.D., emergency room physician at MVH. Her conversation with my wife accurately assessed the severity of my condition — her availability an example of the hospital’s outreach to the Vineyard community. I would have delayed my presentation without her encouragement.

I have been on staff at Mass. Eye and Ear Infirmary, Mass. General Hospital, and Harvard Medical School for more than 30 years, and I feel qualified to judge the quality of delivery of care. I could not have better medical care and caring anywhere.

Thank you, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital!

Frank Sutula, M.D.

West Tisbury