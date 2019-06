Tisbury firefighters responded to an electrical fire on Pine Tree Road Tuesday afternoon, just after 2:30 pm.

Several crews responded and appeared to be concentrating on an area of the house where the electrical service goes into the house. The meter appeared blackened and charred.

The electrical box is no longer sparking, but was “like the Fourth of July” earlier, Fire Chief John Schilling said.

There were no injuries, but the road was closed for about 30 minutes.