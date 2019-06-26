Babe Ruth recap

The three Vineyard Gateway League Babe Ruth teams played a mini-tournament for Island bragging rights on June 20 at the high school after they were eliminated from the playoffs. Each team played two games of three innings. The Hammerheads won both their games, while the Makos earned a split and the Dogfish went winless on the day.

The Vineyard 13 and Under Travel Babe Ruth team began district tournament play with an 8-2 loss at home to Norwood on Sunday. The Vineyard played a tough game, and the teams were scoreless through four innings with Vineyard starter Sam Zack allowing just one run in five strong innings of work. Cole Lambert came on in relief, but could not keep the Norwood bats quiet.

The U13s continue in their quest to reach the Babe Ruth World Series with more district tourney play this week. MV plays at Quincy on Thursday and hosts Hingham-Hull on Friday at Vineyard Baseball Park at 5:30 pm.

The Vineyard 16 and Under team traveled to Massachusetts Maritime last weekend for the Super East tournament. The team had a great experience despite coming up winless in four games against tough opposition. The U16s had their best showing on Sunday in the opening game of a doubleheader against Cumberland, R.I. Mikey Cosgrave, Ben Mulvey, and Leo Neville all had key hits as MV took an early lead. Neville pitched a no-hitter through six innings, but the Vineyard could not hold a 3-0 lead and fell, 4-3, in the bottom of the seventh.