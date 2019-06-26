Chilmark: Summer momentum

It’s happening, that strange sense of summer momentum while enjoying the dogwood days of summer. After days of rain and a perfect weekend, even with a most dramatic evening storm, it was a pleasure to know everyone was at the beach, so bringing guests down to Menemsha and breakfast at the Cliffs meant no lines. I was very happy to see Roberta Morgan’s flag flying outside her Harbor Crafts shop. Stop in and shop for beautifully sewn dolls, dresses, basic beach gear, and lovely gifts.

I send condolences and love to neighbors Bob and Irene Hungerford and Duke after having to put down their amazing Clydesdale companion Jackson. I can’t honestly remember the first time I saw Irene and Bob walking their two oversize horses along Pasture Road and disappearing into the woods, but it was a sight that spoke of devotion and love for their two majestic horses. Once a year the horses would graze at another neighbor’s field, and getting to watch Duke and Jackson play and nuzzle one another filled me with childlike wonder. In fact, I attended a horse show just to see them execute dressage.

The M.V. Film Festival has announced its lineup of special guests and films for this season, kicking off on Wednesday, June 26. Get your beach blankets ready, and count on good food, good films, and fun. Congratulations to Hilary Dreyer on her promotion to executive director; I’m so happy for you.

There’s lots going on at the CCC including husband and wife actor and filmmaker Brian Ditchfield and Brooke Hardman leading a kids dramatic arts and play exploration of theater and film on Wednesdays from 9:30 to 11:30 am weekly. Catch up with CCC happenings at chilmarkcommunitycenter.org.

Breakfast with a View, from 8 to 10:30 am, is back at the Beach Plum Inn. Check out its Island Supper schedule and more at beachpluminn.com/dinner. The Home Port is now open, will be closed Mondays; learn more at homeportmv.com. The Galley is open for food from 11 am to 8 pm, and ice cream until 9 pm daily.

The Chilmark Flea Markets are ongoing on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm at 142 North Rd. More info at bit.ly/ChilmarkFM.

Catch Vineyard Sound on Tuesdays at 7pm at the Chilmark Community Church on Menemsha Crossroads, weekly through August 20.

Head to the new campus of the M.V. Museum in Vineyard Haven on Tuesday evenings, free from 4 to 8 pm, get your dinner at the Art Cliff food truck, and enjoy the newly opened “Benton’s Martha’s Vineyard” exhibit, up from June 29 to August 11. This is the first major exhibit of Benton’s work on M.V.

Chilmark Softball preseason game will be held Sunday, June 30, from 8 to 10 am, official season begins July 7. Don’t worry if you don’t have a mitt or have never played, never mind your age, just come watch or play, all ages welcome.

Head to the Kara Taylor Gallery on Sunday, June 30, for her only opening this season, from 5 to 8 pm, and see her latest work from South Africa and so much more. 24 South Rd.

The Grey Barn and Farm is offering Kids’ Farm experience for the whole family on Mondays from 10 to 11 am ($10 per person). We just have to wait a bit longer for bread to be available at the farm stand. Please check all their weekly offerings at thegreybarnandfarm.com.

Tap the Yard kicks off Pride Not Prejudice 6 with Ain Gordon and Josh Quillen on Thursday, June 27, and Saturday, June 29, at 7 pm. Check out dance classes, upcoming performances, and memberships at dancetheyard.org.

Liza Lynch’s Cacti drawings can be seen through the end of June at the M.V. Savings Bank.

Did you catch assistant director and youth services librarian Rizwan Malik on the cover of the early summer edition of The Local? If not, see mvtimes.com/2019/06/19/islanders-wear-work-2. The Chilmark Public Library welcomes Bethany Hammond, outreach coordinator, and Tanya Larsen, assistant director of Up-Island Council on Aging (Howes House) on Tuesday, July 2, from 2 to 3 pm. They will be available for general information about the Community Center and services, or to meet with patrons to discuss questions or concerns. Drop in or by appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, please call 508-693-2896. Join poet Fan Ogilvie for her continuing summer poetry workshop, “Examining First and Last Lines of Poems,” on Tuesday, July 2, from 3 to 4 pm. Stories and Songs with Rizwan continues on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. Afterschool crafts with Irene continues on Wednesdays at 3 pm. Learn more at chilmarklibrary.org.

Have a great week.