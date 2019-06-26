Comic Strips Workshop for Kids with Jennifer Burkin

On Tuesday, July 2, at 10:30 am, kids and teens are invited to join artist Jennifer Burkin to learn how to make comic strips at the West Tisbury library. According to a press release, you can come and create your own characters and storylines. This program is for ages 8 and up, and 8- to 9-year-olds must be accompanied by a mature caregiver. Preregistration is required. Please contact the library to sign up: 508-693-3366. This workshop is free and open to the public.

Jennifer Burkin is an artist with a masters in elementary art education from Tufts University in affiliation with the school of the Museum of Fine Arts. Additionally, she has a graduate certificate from Harvard University in museum studies. She grew up in Brookline, and now lives on the Vineyard, where she continues to make art, sell her artwork, and teach art. Jennifer paints with acrylics, and adds in handmade papers, found objects, etc., turning many paintings into mixed-media pieces.