Head to Seastone Papers in West Tisbury on Monday, July 1, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, for a papermaking sampler class that introduces pulling and decorating sheets of pulp for paper. Dip your pretty paper in six different vats of color. Stencil, laminate, and collage your colorful creation, while also learning the papermaking process. Use shaped moulds, turkey basters, and bottles of paint to personalize your paper. Price for the class is $70 per person.