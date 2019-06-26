REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: June 17 – 21, 2019

Edgartown

June 17, Thomas R. Kelley and Cheryl A. Kelley sold 5 Westminster Ct. to Osei A.T. Rubie for $684,000.

June 18, 244 Upper Main Street LLC sold 244 Upper Main St. to Dyroff Family Investments LLC for $2,700,000.

June 19, Wells Fargo Bank NA, as trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-1, Asset-backed Certificates, Series 2007-1, by PHH Mortgage Corporation Successor by merger to Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, sold 51 20th St. South, a.k.a. 51 Twentieth St. South, to Valdemar D. Batista and Midaella S.A. Batista for $487,200.

Oak Bluffs

June 17, Preserve at the Woodlands LLC sold 44 Paddock Rd. to Stephen Polin and Jaclyn Polin for $650,000.

June 18, Christina L. Riotte sold 31 West Ave. to Weston R. Bryan and Michelle M. Bryan for $712,500.

June 19, Gladys Holland sold 71 Norris Ave. to Anthony Ciccariello for $505,000.

June 20, Ronald E. Jackson Jr. and Rene A. Jackson sold 17 Spruce Ave. to Scott D. Dufresne and Yolima A. Romero for $840,000.

June 20, Dorsey Griffith, Personal Representative of the estate of Randall Stuart Pease, sold 36 Harthaven Rd. to Juarez Junior De Oliveira for $850,000.

June 21, Edward Charter and Seth Charter sold Units 6 & 13, 8 Circuit Ave. Extension, to Lightshow LLC for $250,000.

Tisbury

June 17, Paul Rabbit, Personal Representative of the estate of Joyce B. Allen, sold 10-12 Cromwell Lane to SHG LLC for $769,000.

June 21, Geoghan Coogan, trustee of Mahomy Realty Trust, sold 103 Tashmoo Ave. to Tashmoo Housing Co. LLC for $575,000.

West Tisbury

June 21, George Valentgas sold 49 Pin Oak Circle to Robert H. Nixon for $469,000.