Sharks go one up, two down

The Martha’s Vineyard Sharks posted one win and two losses over the past week of play in the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL).

The Sharks got off to a good start on June 19 in White River Junction, Vt., by doubling up the Upper Valley Nighthawks, 10-5. Alan Burnsed belted a three-run homer and Ryan Hogan added a solo shot as the Sharks broke open a close game with four runs in the eighth inning and three more in the ninth. Matt Chamberlain hit an RBI triple and Jackson Raper had a single, double, and an RBI. Kai Nelson also tripled for MV.

Sharks righthander Brett Marshall got the start and allowed three runs on five hits, with four K’s and a walk in five innings of work. Jackson Vescelus picked up the win with one inning of shutout relief, and Nate Tellier earned the save.

The Sharks returned to the Tank in Oak Bluffs for a pair of weekend games and came up empty. Saturday night, the Sanford Mainers rallied from 8-0 down with nine runs over the final two innings to stun the Sharks, 9-8, and spoil a strong start by Will Warren, who pitched six scoreless innings and struck out five, with one walk. Anthony Videtto went yard and added a double. Nick Raposo had a pair of two-baggers, a single and two RBIs, with Colin Shapiro and Jackson Raper each knocking in a run.

The Danbury Westerners visited the Tank on Sunday and left the Vineyard with a 10-4 win. Brady Slavens had the big bat for the Sharks and nearly hit for the cycle with a home run, double, and single. Jackson Raper had two hits and an RBI.

Through action on Tuesday, the Sharks stand fourth in the NECBL’s Southern Division with a record of 5-7.