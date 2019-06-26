Families are invited to the annual Summer Reading Kickoff at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury on Saturday, July 6. Doors open at 10:30 am, and the concert starts at 11 am.

This year’s event features the Island’s popular rock group, the Pinkletinks. Rob Myers and friends will perform classic children’s songs in a rock-band format, at a volume appropriate for children’s ears. There will also be plenty of lawn games for all to play, according to the library association’s press release.

The event is free and open to the public, made possible by the Martha’s Vineyard Library Association and the Massachusetts Cultural Council.