Join New York City’s Kevin Downey Jr. with guest comics Jessica Collazo and Gary Marino on Wednesday, July 3, from 9 to 11 pm at the Comedy Lounge at the Barn Bowl & Bistro in Oak Bluffs. Downey has been seen on “America’s Got Talent,” Comedy Central, and the “Bob and Tom Show.” Collazo’s unique sense of humor sets her apart from other comedians, and Marino steps away from his comedic rock ’n’ roll circus to provide hilarious song parodies and more.