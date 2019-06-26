A new gallery, Under the Surface, will be opening in Menemsha on Saturday, June 29. According to a press release, the gallery will showcase the underwater photography of Ben McCormick. There will be an opening party on June 29 from 5 to 8 pm. The gallery will be open for business daily from 10:30 to 6 pm daily.
Under the Surface gallery opens in Menemsha
