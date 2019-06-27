MVH Profile: Nancy Casucci, R.N.

Nancy, what is your role at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital?

I am an RN CEN (Certified Emergency Nurse) in the emergency room.

What brought you here originally?

I fell in love with the Island after vacationing here, and I took a permanent position approximately 10 years ago.

What are the biggest challenges with your job?

There are few typical days in the ER. We never know what is coming in; we need to be ready for anything at all times. The challenge is to always be ready for any event.

What do you find most rewarding about your work?

Making a difference in a person’s life when they need help — that’s very rewarding. I love it. Everyone here at MVH is an important part of the team. Everyone I work with is dedicated to the same goal, to give our patients the best outcome possible.

Useful Link: telestroke.massgeneral.org/telestroke.aspx